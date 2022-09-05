APG Asset Management N.V. Has $42.38 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,599 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Xylem worth $42,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Xylem by 209.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Xylem by 7.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xylem by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 59.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

