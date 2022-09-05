Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 25,416 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $35,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $259.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average of $223.01. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $298.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

