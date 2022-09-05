Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 541,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $32,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Trading Down 1.8 %

DRE opened at $57.71 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

