Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

ANET stock opened at $117.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,154.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,807,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,767,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,348,154.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,807,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,767,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,217 shares of company stock valued at $33,256,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

