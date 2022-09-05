Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Hologic worth $43,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Trading Down 1.3 %

Hologic stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

