Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 315 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $37,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ESS opened at $265.98 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Essex Property Trust

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.88.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.