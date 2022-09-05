Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $35,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $318,096,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.1 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,195.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,249.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,290.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.