APG Asset Management N.V. Has $44.28 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,951 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $44,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,969 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 39.1% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

