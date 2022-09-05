Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.