BlackRock Inc. Has $1.50 Billion Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,857,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $1,498,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.5 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.