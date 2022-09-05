APG Asset Management N.V. Has $45.62 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $45,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ETN opened at $137.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

