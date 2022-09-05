Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $71.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.