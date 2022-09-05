Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 43 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Markel by 11.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Activity

Markel Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,181.38 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,162.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,257.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,326.82. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 671.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

