BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,004,956 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $1,457,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAG opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.