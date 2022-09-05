BlackRock Inc. Purchases 150,007 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150,007 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $1,485,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $200.24 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

