Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Position Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $41.10 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.