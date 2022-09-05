Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.57.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

