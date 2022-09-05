C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Lessened by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,303. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $115.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

