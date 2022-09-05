MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 10,689 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $166.48 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

