Old Point Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OPOF opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.69. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Old Point Financial worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

