Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Leslie’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Leslie’s stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 341,318 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 31.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 493,971 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

