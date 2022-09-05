Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $173,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

