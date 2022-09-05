Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR opened at $25.67 on Monday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Fluor

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,035.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 80,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after buying an additional 129,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 28,191 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.