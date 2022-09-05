Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Shares of OFIX opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $43.30.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
