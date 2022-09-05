Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OFIX opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Stories

