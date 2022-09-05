Toromont Industries Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
TSE TIH opened at C$101.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$93.25 and a 52-week high of C$124.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.73.
Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.44.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
