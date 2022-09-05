Shanta Gold Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.10 (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SHG opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £93.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60. Shanta Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 15 ($0.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.64.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

