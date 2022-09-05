Shanta Gold Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.10 (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SHG opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £93.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60. Shanta Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 15 ($0.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.64.
