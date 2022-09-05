Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Declares GBX 3.40 Dividend

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Alpha FX Group stock opened at GBX 1,810 ($21.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,758.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,871.17. Alpha FX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,470 ($29.85). The stock has a market cap of £763.77 million and a PE ratio of 3,324.07.
