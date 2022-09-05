Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Declares GBX 3.40 Dividend

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alpha FX Group Price Performance

Shares of Alpha FX Group stock opened at GBX 1,810 ($21.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,758.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,871.17. Alpha FX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,470 ($29.85). The stock has a market cap of £763.77 million and a PE ratio of 3,324.07.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

