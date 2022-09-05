Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Issue $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by an average of 39.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $64.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,888.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,690.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,492.99. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,899.01. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $137,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 167.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $227,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

