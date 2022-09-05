Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 498,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Down 1.6 %

INCY opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

