Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,817 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,166,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $148.12 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.