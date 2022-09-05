Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $263,910,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $128,703,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $77,475,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,690,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,376,000 after buying an additional 2,147,431 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,132,000 after buying an additional 1,130,477 shares during the period.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

