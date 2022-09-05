Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 211,774 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,370.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 346,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

HP stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

