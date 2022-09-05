Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after acquiring an additional 233,065 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,642,000 after purchasing an additional 942,128 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

