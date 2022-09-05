Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP decreased its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $93,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $111,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $373,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $93,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $1,106,433. Corporate insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $58.64 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $722.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.