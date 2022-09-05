Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,575 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

