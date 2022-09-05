Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $228,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $246.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

