Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 10,195 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. American National Bank increased its holdings in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CSX by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.