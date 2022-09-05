Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,753 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 644,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,794,000 after buying an additional 32,167 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,525,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $117.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

