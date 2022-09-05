Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,899 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cowen were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cowen by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Trading Down 0.2 %

Cowen Announces Dividend

NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

