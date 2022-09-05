Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens & Northern worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 335,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $367.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

About Citizens & Northern

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

