Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,630,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,115. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

