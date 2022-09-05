Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $207,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $167.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

