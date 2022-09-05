Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 6,425 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after buying an additional 4,920,722 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $13,770,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.2949 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

