Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,941 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

STLD opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

