Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,941 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
Read More
