Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $162.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average of $171.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

