Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WELL opened at $75.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

