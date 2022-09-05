AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,120.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.86 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,066.31.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

