Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $59,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FRT stock opened at $100.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

