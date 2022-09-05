Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,824 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

BEN opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.