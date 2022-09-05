Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.4 %

Kroger stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

About Kroger



The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

